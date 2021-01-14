Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Down 0.2%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 4,287 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $658,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.