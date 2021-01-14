iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.19 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 135,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $102.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter.

