PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Down 0.2%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.53. 1,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.11% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

