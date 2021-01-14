First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 121,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 118,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

Get First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.