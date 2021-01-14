iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

