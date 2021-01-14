Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.57 and last traded at $116.09. 677,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,002,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

