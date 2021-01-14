$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to announce $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 1,439,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,247. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

