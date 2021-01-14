Zacks: Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report sales of $952.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.30 million and the lowest is $948.63 million. Synopsys posted sales of $834.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

SNPS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,238. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.