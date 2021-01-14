BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.38 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $6,484.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00381272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.22 or 0.04050315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

