Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTZ. TheStreet raised Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

INTZ traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. 442,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,544. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $415.37 million, a PE ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.