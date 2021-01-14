Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HLMAF stock remained flat at $$34.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153. Halma has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

