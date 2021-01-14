Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HOOK. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $355,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

