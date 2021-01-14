Grimm Price Tops $0.0005 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Grimm has a market capitalization of $29,120.60 and approximately $343.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 147% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

Grimm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.