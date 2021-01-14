IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. 5,046,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

