Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1.15 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.67 or 0.02965732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00391017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.69 or 0.01319782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.00556373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00440962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00305124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.