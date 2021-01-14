Staker (STR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,684.67

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Staker has a total market capitalization of $1,684.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Staker Coin Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Staker Coin Trading

Staker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

