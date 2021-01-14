Head to Head Comparison: Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) vs. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eversource Energy and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Centrica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eversource Energy and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 7 5 0 2.21 Centrica 0 4 6 0 2.60

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus target price of $91.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Centrica.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and Centrica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.63 $909.05 million $3.45 26.13 Centrica $28.95 billion 0.13 -$1.31 billion $0.37 7.15

Eversource Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrica. Centrica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Centrica on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating and cooling systems and related appliances, as well as offers maintenance/breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides liquefied natural gas vessel chartering services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 26.2 million customers under the British Gas, Bord GÃ¡is, Direct Energy, and Hive brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.