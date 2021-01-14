AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 3,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

