Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

FRG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 88,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

