Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Exelon reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 4,453,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.