TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

