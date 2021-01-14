Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.96

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 2040519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $4,450,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,632,000 after buying an additional 2,801,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 69.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 63.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

