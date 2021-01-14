GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Price Down 12.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 1,140,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,094,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 120.26% and a negative return on equity of 320.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.