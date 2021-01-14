Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.62. 2,016,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,031,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

