Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SCHYY remained flat at $$40.70 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.23. Sands China has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Sands China alerts:

SCHYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.