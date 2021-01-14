China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE LFC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 334,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,696. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.27. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $25.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 139.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

