H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNNMY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 10,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 1.41.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

