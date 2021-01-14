Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
EMBVF remained flat at $$5.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.86.
Arca Continental Company Profile
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.