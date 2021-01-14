RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,898. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

