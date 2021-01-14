Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

