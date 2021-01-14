Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

JPT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $99,071.76.

