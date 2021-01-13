Norway Savings Bank Acquires 449 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

