Analysts Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Target Price at €28.69

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.13 ($34.27).

G1A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.99 ($35.28). 444,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of -32.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

