Impleum Trading Down 66.3% This Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 72.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $16,512.34 and approximately $202.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048889 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,940,571 coins and its circulating supply is 8,833,625 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

