$69.44 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce sales of $69.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.72 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $266.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.10 million, with estimates ranging from $275.87 million to $287.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $427.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.