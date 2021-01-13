HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.26 million and $49,796.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00107132 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00058151 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

