Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Analysts expect Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) to announce sales of $42.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.69 million. Kaleyra posted sales of $35.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $145.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.79 million to $146.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $190.72 million, with estimates ranging from $182.59 million to $198.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $466,000.

KLR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 224,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,962. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

