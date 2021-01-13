Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $102.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.97 billion and the highest is $110.21 billion. Apple reported sales of $91.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $320.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.42 billion to $341.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $333.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $324.10 billion to $353.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,853,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,463,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,650,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $218,961,000 after acquiring an additional 214,332 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

