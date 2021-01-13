Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.33. 2,582,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,717,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIFY. BidaskClub raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

