ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $23.00. 10,415,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 9,193,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.