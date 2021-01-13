Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.36. 1,924,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,859,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $880.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

