CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Down 6.3%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.84. 4,232,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,135,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $454.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

