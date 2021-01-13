Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.34. 2,503,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,995,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 59.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

