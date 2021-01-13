Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 6.6%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,632,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 615,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WISA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

