Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Genting Malaysia Berhad stock remained flat at $$0.66 on Wednesday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

