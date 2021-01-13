Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Genting Malaysia Berhad stock remained flat at $$0.66 on Wednesday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
