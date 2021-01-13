Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 89.1%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FXBY remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Foxby has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Get Foxby alerts:

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.