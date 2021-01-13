Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 89.1%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FXBY remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Foxby has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Foxby Company Profile
