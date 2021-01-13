BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Down 6.1%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.52. 970,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 765,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.
See Also: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.