BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Down 6.1%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.52. 970,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 765,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $776,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

