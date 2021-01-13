FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Update

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 391,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,744,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FONU remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,978,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,800,137. FonU2 has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About FonU2
Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for FonU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FonU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.