Investment House LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NEE stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.