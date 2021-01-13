Covesting (COV) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $96,429.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

